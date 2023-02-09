Flexera expands APAC presence with new VP

By on
Flexera expands APAC presence with new VP
David Jensen, Flexera

Hybrid IT software developer Flexera is expanding its Australian and Asia-Pacific market presence with the appointment of its first vice president for APAC, David Jensen, who will be based in Melbourne.

Jensen joins Flexera from IT consultancy Crayon which he helped launch in Australia as its chief executive.

The hire comes as Flexera launches its first APAC shard.

This allows the Software-as-a-Service Flexera One solution to deliver optimal performance and meet the data residency requirements for enterprises in the APAC region.

“By launching the shard, a new hosting location dedicated to customers in APAC, Flexera is able to extend the unique benefits of Flexera One to customers in this region, supporting their strategic initiatives while complying with data regulations,” Jensen said.

He added that Flexera would commit to ongoing investment in the APAC region and is dedicated to providing definitive IT visibility and optimisation, to its customers to accelerate digital transformation.

Flexera’s expanded presence in the APAC allows organisations with vendor relationships in ANZ and APAC to utilise the Flexera One offering with surety of governance and sovereignty requirements.

The company said that customers can get the insights needed across on-premises, SaaS, and cloud to move confidently to the cloud, optimise spending and risk across significant tech vendors, and inform corporate procurement and finance functions with industry-leading data and analysis.

The company hired its first country manager for Australia and New Zealand with the promotion of Steve Shaw in April last year.

Shaw told CRN Australia in April that the company’s sales focus had been “partner lead” for the last two years and this model was how he wanted to build the ANZ business.

“All our sales roles are channel sales roles,” he said.

“We have a great relationship with AWS as we are the approved discovery tool for AWS migration,” Shaw added.

Flexera already had a roster of local partners through the AWS connection, but that he was also looking to bring new partners that specialise in cloud migration into the fold.

The company’s partners include Crayon, Datacom, Itoc, TMG and Versent.

 

Tags:
cloud data sovereignty david jensen flexera flexera one security services software strategy

