Flexera names new ANZ country manager

Hybrid IT software developer Flexera has named its first country manager for Australia and New Zealand with the promotion of Steve Shaw.

Shaw first joined the company in August last year in an APAC role as alliances manager for cloud.

Shaw told CRN the company’s sales focus had been “partner lead” for the last two years and this model was how he wanted to build the ANZ business.

“All our sales roles are channel sales roles,” he said. “We have a great relationship with AWS as we are the approved discovery tool for AWS migration.”

In a statement earlier this month, the company said, "Flexera is committed to a PartnerFirst model with a structure that builds efficient, solutions-driven and transparent partnerships emphasizing joint growth planning, business development and marketing activities."

Shaw added that the company already had a roster of local partners through the AWS connection, but that he was also looking to bring new partners that specialise in cloud migration into the fold.

The company’s current local partners include Crayon, Datacom, Itoc, TMG and Versent.

Earlier this month, Flexera awarded Datacom its partner of the year for the Asia Pacific region.

“Organisations are looking to transform and unlock the full value of their IT estates. Flexera is in a unique position to help them do exactly that,” Shaw said in a separate statement

“I’ve spent more than two decades at technology companies in APAC, including Telstra and Oracle, and understand the complexities of today’s IT environments. I’m very excited about the opportunity to help our partners and customers manage hybrid IT estates and drive digital transformation through Flexera One.”

The company's flagship product is a cloud-based, subscription IT management software suite that offers visibility into hybrid environments, asset management, cloud migration, cloud modernisation and cost optimisation.

Prior to joining Flexera, Shaw was enterprise sales director at Crayon. Prior to this, he held senior sales roles at Avaya, Oracle and Telstra.