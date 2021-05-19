Food services company IPC taps Nexon Asia Pacific to implement Microsoft-based management system

Managed services provider Nexon Asia-Pacific has secured a multiyear deal to implement a Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform for food franchising services company IPC Asia Pacific.

The platform aims to create efficiencies and foster growth through an end-to-end operating solution. It will include deployment and management of Microsoft Dynamics 365 customer service, Microsoft Portals, Business Central, Power BI and Power Apps

IPC, or Independent Purchasing Company, is the purchasing, supply chain and services company responsible for negotiating supply contracts, managing deliveries, providing technology and support services for the more than 3400 Subway restaurants across the Asia-Pacific region.

IPC Asia Pacific chief executive Duane Barber said Nexon’s approach will “completely transform” IPC’s internal operations, building a technology stack that will enable the company to continue to leverage cloud-based solutions through a flexible and extensible platform.

“As one of the largest buyers of food and services across the region, access to real time data is critical in our decision making,” Barber said.

“This platform is the next phase in our strategic vision to ensure that we will meet the demands of the franchisee of the future. Transformation of our core platforms is key to this evolution.”

The platform is designed to be integrated with every touchpoint of the business, from accounting, to supply chain, retail technology, loyalty, communications and the contracts and procurement teams, and more.

Nexon chief executive Barry Assaf said Nexon’s expertise in managed services and integrated application platforms, along with its background in delivering solutions within QSR and food and beverage industries, ensured it was a frontrunner during IPC Asia Pacific’s RFP process.

“We’re thrilled to partner with IPC Asia Pacific to provide them with technology and optimised business processes,” Assaf said.

“The partnership is a testament to the innovative forethought of our team of experts who provide a strategic understanding across all technology streams, which will benefit the team at IPC Asia Pacific.”