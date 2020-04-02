Forcepoint shakes up local leadership

Forcepoint has announced four new appointments in strategy, sales and channel leadership for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Bjorn Engelhardt has joined as vice president of APAC sales. Klasie Holtzhausen is the new senior director of sales for ANZ. Talib Yousry is the new senior director of channels and alliances for APAC. Nick Savvides has joined as senior director of strategic business for APAC.

Regional leadership

Bjorn Engelhardt joined Forcepoint in February as APAC vice president and general manager.

The company said Engelhardt’s role would be critical as he takes on responsibility for accelerating sales through growth and expansion across the APAC market.

He will be based out of Forcepoint’s Singapore office and reports to Forcepoint Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Kevin Isaac.

Most recently, Engelhart was senior vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan at Symantec where he oversaw Symantec Enterprise transition to Broadcom.

His other previous roles include senior leadership positions at Riverbed, Actifio and Citrix Systems.

Klasie Holtzhausen

New ANZ boss steps in

The company has new leadership for ANZ as Klasie Holtzhausen joins to become senior director of sales for the region.

Holtzhausen will lead the growth strategy for the company’s operations across ANZ. He will be based in Forcepoint’s Sydney office and reports to Engelhardt.

Holtzhausen previously held senior roles at Symantec, IBM, Dell Software and CA Technologies. Prior to joining Forcepoint, Holtzhausen was senior director, channels and commercial, ANZ at Symantec.

Talib Yousry

New channel chief

The company has also named a new channel head Talib Yousry to grow Forcepoint’s channel business and drive value for its partners in the APAC region

Yousry will be based in Forcepoint’s Singapore office and reports to Oni Chakravartti, Vice President, Global Channel Sales, Forcepoint.

Yousry joins from Pulse Secure, where he was director of channels, Asia Pacific and

Japan (APJ). He has 20 years of experience in sales and partner leadership roles in technology sector in APAC covering telecommunications and cybersecurity – including roles at Telstra BT, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and Cable & Wireless.

New strategic business head

Nick Savvides has also joined the company as senior director of strategic business for APAC. His remit includes growing strategic business across the APAC region and working with the company’s key customers and partners. He is based in Forcepoint’s Sydney office

and reports to Bjorn Engelhardt.

Engelhardt said the refreshed leadership team for the APAC region wouldl bring new strength to what is already a highly talented group of cybersecurity professionals.

“I’m confident that this leadership team will prove immensely helpful in scaling our business in the APAC region, and meet the growing demand for human-centric security solutions to enable our customers to derive the benefits of digital transformation,” he said.