ForcePoint to buy UK security provider Deep Secure for threat removal know-How

Platform security vendor Forcepoint revealed plans Tuesday to acquire cybersecurity company Deep Secure for its threat removal expertise. The agreement is Forcepoint’s second acquisition deal in two months.

The acquisition of Deep Secure will let Forcepoint expand its Cross Domain Solutions portfolio with Deep Secure‘s Threat Removal Platform, as well as its defense-grade Content, Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) capabilities that will be integrated into Forcepoint’s SASE architecture for government and enterprise customers, the two companies said.

The companies are not disclosing financial terms of the deal.

U.K.-based Deep Secure is known for its Threat Removal platform, which helps eliminate threats from some of the most common attack vectors, including email and web downloads. The platform operates on a zero trust approach to data. The platform extracts information from the original data and verifies it as safe using hardware-based verification. From there, the new data is built to carry the information safely to its destination. Malicious or unrecognized data hidden in the document is eradicated, according to the company. The solution is delivering enhanced efficacy for securing the critical data and missions of governments globally.

Forcepoint said it will also integrate Deep Secure‘s CDR technology into the Forcepoint SASE platform, which today lets enterprises simplify their connectivity and unify security policy enforcement anywhere employees, partners and customers are located.

“The addition of Deep Secure‘s innovative Threat Removal Platform and hardware security to our Forcepoint Cross Domain Solutions portfolio further extends the depth of our defense-grade capabilities to governments and critical infrastructure organizations around the world, who continue to be under siege from nation-state and other attackers looking for financial gain or to ultimately disrupt societies and economies at scale,” said Sean Berg, president of Global Governments and Critical Infrastructure at Forcepoint, in a statement on the deal.

ForcePoint said that the Deep Secure team and technology will be integrated into Forcepoint following required regulatory reviews of the acquisition.

The deal marks the second Forcepoint has made in two months. The company in May acquired remote browser isolation vendor Cyberinc for an undisclosed sum to give administrators granular controls that allow them to minimize risk without impeding user productivity.

Forcepoint in May laid off most of its North American channel team just weeks after the platform security vendor was officially bought by Francisco Partners, sources told CRN US. Forcepoint was previously Raytheon’s cybersecurity subsidiary.

