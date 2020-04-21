Forescout names new ANZ boss

Device visibility and control vendor Forescout Technologies has appointed Rohan Langdon as its new regional director for Australia and New Zealand.

Langdon replaces Terrie Anderson, who left in February to join RiskIQ as its APAC vice president.

In his new role, Langdon will focus on sales growth and customer engagement, as well as driving channel partnerships across ANZ.

Forescout APJ regional vice president Wahab Yusoff said, “Rohan brings deep IT and security expertise to the role and has a history of creating strategic customer and partner relationships.

“He will build on a strong sales force with long-term customer engagements in the region and provide support across ANZ as we continue to grow and invest in the region.”

Langdon was hired out of McAfee, where he was the ANZ regional sales director since January 2019. Prior to that, he also worked in various leadership roles at Salesforce, Dell EMC and Oracle-owned Aconex.

Langdon said, “Businesses across the world are facing major challenges as they navigate new protocols and implement working from home technology. Security is a critical component of ensuring business resilience during this period and ensuring vigilance with device visibility and control is a key component.”

“I look forward to collaborating with our customers and partners to help them navigate and improve their security posture and prepare for what lies ahead.”