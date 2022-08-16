Forescout names Nextgen as sole ANZ distie

Cybersecurity vendor Forescout Technologies has appointed Nextgen as its sole distributor in Australia and New Zealand, replacing Westcon-Comstor.

The appointment is part of the vendor's wider channel expansion plans in Asia Pacific and Japan to support its "channel first" global focus.

“Forescout is modernising its technology and GTM strategy and has a strong footprint in the ANZ market,” Nextgen Group chief executive John Walters said.

“This was an important factor in our decision to partner with Forescout as well as its commitment to be ’Channel First’ and invest in building a strong partner ecosystem with NEXTGEN. We applaud Forescout’s leadership in this approach and look forward to helping them build educated, engaged, committed and rewarded partners.”

Forescout VP of global channel and alliances Keith Weatherford said, “We are a ‘Channel First’ company seeing huge momentum across the Asia Pacific and Japan.”

“Choosing key partners with both the depth of knowledge of our platform and regional customer and market understanding will enable us to scale and support customers quickly to meet the demand for our data and insights.”

Forescout APJ regional vice president Dave Patnaik said, “Organisations across ANZ are seeing unprecedented levels of threat as ransomware attacks have increased over the last 12 months.”

“We are seeing growth across all verticals in the region – government, industry, healthcare and financial services – with organisations citing automation and visibility as key priorities to mitigate the threats they are facing.”

In May, Nextgen Group brought together its cyber security and data management portfolios, appointing Ross Wehby to lead the then-new entity Nextgen Cyber & Data Resilience. Wehby succeeded former Nextgen cyber chief Gabe Marzano, who joined Palo Alto Networks in March.