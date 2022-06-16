ForgeRock hires Phil Walsh as its new ANZ vice president

Security vendor ForgeRock has appointed former Alida Australia New Zealand regional vice president Phil Walsh as its ANZ vice president.

Walsh replaces James Ross, who left the company in May to join data intelligence platform vendor Collibra as its ANZ vice president of sales.

Posting on LinkedIn, ForgeRock APJ senior vice president David Hope said, "I am delighted that [Phil Walsh] will be leading a passionate and committed winning team and supporting the incredible customers and partners we have in the ANZ market."

"The demand for robust enterprise grade identity and access management solutions is growing and with our shared joint belief in the importance of successful teaming to deliver customer success will no doubt be key components of your own success in your new role."

In the announcement, Walsh said he was excited to connect channel partners to the digital identity management platform provider in his new role.



“With its great product offerings, robust channel ecosystem and trusted reputation for customer success, ForgeRock has everything that local enterprises need to build these solutions,” he said.

“It’s never been more important for enterprises to continue building secure identity and access management platforms to pioneer innovative solutions that deepen customer relationships and win new business.”

“ForgeRock is at the forefront of making this a reality through services like identity cloud and the recent release of its AI-powered autonomous access solution."

ForgeRock said Walsh was a perfect fit for the role, citing his some 20 years of experience across enterprise IT, CX and customer engagement and computer software.

Walsh worked at CXM and insights platform vendor Alida for two years, first as its ANZ general manager and then as its ANZ regional vice president. Prior to Alida, he held several channel-focused roles at cloud-based digital application solutions company Kony including APJC regional vice president for four years.

He also worked as Pegasystems' regional sales manager for two years and IBM Australia's financial services software sales executive for eight years.