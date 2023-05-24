ForgeRock launches new partner program

By on
ForgeRock launches new partner program
Chris Westfall, ForgeRock

Digital identity solutions provider ForgeRock has announced a new partner program, and a new hire to lead the growth initiative.

The program will provide ForgeRock partners with access to demo environments, roadmap previews, sales enablement resources, RFP support, and marketing campaigns.

It will be available to help partners find new business opportunities in all regions around the world, in an Identity and Access Management (IAM) market that ForgeRock said is worth US$71 billion.

ForgeRock said generous sales incentives and funding for marketing, training and professional services support will be available under the program, along with technical skills courses, certification programs, knowledge bases, and customer support experts.

Chris Westfall who started at ForgeRock in November last year as the company's vice president of global partner strategy, programs and operations, will lead the new scheme.

In Australia, ForgeRock named Phil Walsh as its ANZ vice president in June last year.

Reno Maglitto took the helm as ForgeRock's ANZ channel chief in October 2022, reporting directly to Walsh.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
digital identity forgerock iam services

Partner Content

Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Huge IoT Impact agenda features latest Australian IoT use cases, case studies and expert insights
Huge IoT Impact agenda features latest Australian IoT use cases, case studies and expert insights
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

RingCentral elevates five Aussie partners in new program

RingCentral elevates five Aussie partners in new program
Datacom unveils Northwest Sydney warehouse

Datacom unveils Northwest Sydney warehouse
Ingram Micro awards ANZ partners

Ingram Micro awards ANZ partners
DTA appoints NEXTDC to data centre panel

DTA appoints NEXTDC to data centre panel

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?