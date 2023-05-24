ForgeRock launches new partner program

Digital identity solutions provider ForgeRock has announced a new partner program, and a new hire to lead the growth initiative.

The program will provide ForgeRock partners with access to demo environments, roadmap previews, sales enablement resources, RFP support, and marketing campaigns.

It will be available to help partners find new business opportunities in all regions around the world, in an Identity and Access Management (IAM) market that ForgeRock said is worth US$71 billion.

ForgeRock said generous sales incentives and funding for marketing, training and professional services support will be available under the program, along with technical skills courses, certification programs, knowledge bases, and customer support experts.

Chris Westfall who started at ForgeRock in November last year as the company's vice president of global partner strategy, programs and operations, will lead the new scheme.

In Australia, ForgeRock named Phil Walsh as its ANZ vice president in June last year.

Reno Maglitto took the helm as ForgeRock's ANZ channel chief in October 2022, reporting directly to Walsh.