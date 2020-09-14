Former AWS channel chief launches new monday.com consultancy

Former AWS ANZ head of channels Stefan Jansen has started a new consultancy for workflow platform Monday.com.

Dubbed Work Perfect, the company is a subsidiary of Jansen’s other venture Sydney based consultancy Software Combined and run with one of his fellow Software Combined founders, Evert Den Hollander.

The new company is targeting enterprise organisations across all verticals but Jansen told CRN the company had already had some engagement from companies in the mining and resources industries

“We have a very strong belief that the monday.com solution will be going from strength to strength,” Jansen said.

He said the idea of a consultancy came from using monday.com in setting up a previous consulting business.

“We were always pointed to have a look at Monday.com. and what the strength of Monday is, it's such an open platform and easy to configure, and very, very user friendly.

This led to a further analysis of the platform by Jansen and co to determine what business opportunities may result from the adoption of the platform which has a direct billing model.

As with any piece of software, enterprises have special considerations when adopting a new platform such as Monday.com and so Jansen said there are a few questions which these customers need answered.

“How do we integrate with legacy systems? How do we set up a dashboard and more top down KPIs in our organisation?” Jansen said.

The result was an enterprise focused consultancy which works to drive deeper integrations with Monday.com and improve efficiency of the platform in an enterprise environment.

“Monday.com is adding new out of the box integrations on a regular basis with the likes of Jira from Atlassian, Salesforce, Slack and Teams,” Jansen said.

“But what we're seeing now is that there are larger corporations already coming to us and saying that they want to take it to the next level of integration making sure that their data is secure.”

Jansen and team are addressing the usual questions from customers relating to a SaaS provider around data protection and data sovereignty. Relying on the vendor for these answers, Jansen said the support from the fledgling productivity platform has been outstanding.

“From a channel perspective, they've been really, really good into not only very rapidly building up their own go to market team and their sales team here in Australia, but they're also very focused on the partners that they work with, and obviously very pleased that they made the investment in us as well.”

CRN contacted monday.com to determine the size its client base in Australia but the company had not responded at time of publication.