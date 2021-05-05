Former Cisco ANZ CTO Kevin Bloch joins vArmour as advisor

Former Cisco ANZ CTO Kevin Bloch has joined data centre and cloud security vendor vArmour as an advisor.

“I’ve joined vArmour simply because it is focused on where the market is heading and has great people to lead the way. In a few years, end-user organisations will be ‘infrastructure-free’, meaning they will not own any infrastructure and will rather consume services where relevant and as required,” said Bloch.

“While this is well underway in terms of cloud and compute, it has recently commenced elsewhere in the form of network-as-a-service (NaaS) and will eventually extend to everything including switches, routers, access points, gateways, storage, and appliances. Organisations will ‘elastically’ consume infrastructure as-a-Service as they do today with cloud.”

At Cisco, Bloch led the company’s APAC expansion into new markets and drove some of its largest deals.

vArmour APAC general manager Rob D’Amico said, “We are delighted to welcome Kevin Bloch as an advisor to vArmour. Kevin brings decades of global engineering, product and commercial leadership to the team. He is well-known for his top technology trends analysis and predictions that he has presented to tens of thousands of customers each year.”

Bloch is also the founder of technology advisory firm Bloch Advisory, which provides advice and strategic guidance to clients, delivers research and insight to IT managers and investors.

“vArmour adds particular value in application relationship management, covering real-time visibility of applications and user access, consistent policy through orchestrated segmentation and continuous compliance across a multi-vendor estate,” Bloch said.

“Importantly, it does all of this without agents and leverages the existing investments and native controls within the organisation. As every organisation digitises, these are fundamental capabilities for successful business operations, governance and risk management and vArmour is already delivering these today.”