Former Hills Ltd CEO David Lenz joins Arcserve as APAC vice president

Data protection and business continuity vendor Arcserve has appointed David Lenz as its new vice president of Asia Pacific.

Lenz, formerly the managing director and chief executive of distributor Hills Ltd, will replace Leo Lynch, who moved to cybersecurity vendor Check Point Software.

In his new role, Lenz is tasked to lead partner-centric growth across the region. Arcserve is banking on his 25 years experience in enterprise and channel sales, business development, and operational leadership.

“As companies navigate increasingly complex IT environments, they need ways to simplify how they protect systems and applications,” Arcserve executive vice president for worldwide sales Andy Zollo said.

“David’s deep regional expertise, strong channel credentials and impressive record of driving growth are an ideal fit to support our channel community in Asia Pacific.”

Lenz was leading the ASX-listed Hills from 2016 to 2021 as CEO, after stints as chief operating officer in 2016 and head of sales from 2015 to 2016. At the company, Lenz led both its IT distribution business and Health Solutions business across Australia and New Zealand. Hills has since sold the IT distribution business to Dicker Data earlier this year.

Speaking on his new role, Lenz said, “Business continuity is a growing concern for many Asia Pacific organisations, from the ever-increasing threat of cybersecurity attacks.”

“I look forward to working with our hugely diverse base of customers, suppliers, and employees to help unlock the growth potential within the region.”

Prior to Hills, Lenz worked at Ingram Micro Australia from 2007 to 2015, working up his way from NSW state manager to a number of management roles, including his most recent as senior director of specialty division.

Other previous stints include APAC vice president at SurfControl, APAC director of sales and marketing at Novell, and various sales and marketing roles at Hewlett-Packard and Dow Jones Telerate.