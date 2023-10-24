Former Hitachi Vantara exec Mark Ablett to lead Proofpoint in APJ

Information security vendor Proofpoint has appointed Mark Ablett as its senior vice president of Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Based in Melbourne, Ablett will assume a pivotal role within Proofpoint's global sales organisation and lead the company’s growth strategy across the APJ region.

Ablett joins Proofpoint from Hitachi Vantara where he spent almost nine years in various senior leadership roles, most recently as president of digital infrastructure.

"This marks a crucial time for Proofpoint, particularly in the APJ region, as we continue our pursuit of innovation and the introduction of cutting-edge security solutions to the market,” Ablett said.

“The APJ region exhibits distinctive growth dynamics, and I am excited to be part of a company that boasts some of the most brilliant minds in the cybersecurity sector."

"My focus will be on ensuring that all teams throughout the APJ region, including our valued partners, understand our envisioned path forward, and together, we'll work towards achieving it."

Ablett previously held senior sales leadership positions at Juniper Networks, where he served for almost seven years.

He has over 30 years of sales experience overseeing all aspects of business management, including the planning and execution of an organisation’s strategy and growth.

“As Proofpoint expands its portfolio to break the attack chain by protecting people and securing data, we continue to build and expand on our footprint within the APJ region," the company's CRO Blake Sallé said.

“Proofpoint is relentlessly focused on delivering world-class technology and customer service that solve the problems that matter most to security and compliance professionals, rooted in relentless innovation."

"Mark brings extensive industry experience and expertise to Proofpoint and will be a strong leader to drive our continued growth across APJ.”