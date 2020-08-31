Former HP APAC boss joins print partner

Longtime HP employee Rob Mesaros has left the vendor to join one of its Melbourne-based print partners, Currie Group.

Mesaros cited family reasons for a return to Australia and departure from HP after close to 15 years of service. He has spent the past few years in Singapore with the device and print vendor.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at HP, from meeting many wonderful people to experiencing diverse cultures and business environments,” Mesaros said in a statement.

“I want to thank all of the HP teams I have been a part of, and the many HP channel partners, for providing me with a platform to learn and grow.”

His most recent role was head of printing and manufacturing in APAC. Prior to this, Mesaros was in charge of the vendor's ANZ business for two and a half years.

Currie Group said Mesaros would be responsible for "reviewing the end to end business operation, with a focus on business planning, and strategic improvement initiatives".

“I have always respected Currie Group’s vision, and most importantly their attention to driving the right customer-centric transformation,” Mesaros said.

“The digital transformation of industries is just heating up, and I’m confident that Currie Group coupled with their Vendors will continue to play an important role in driving that transformation.”

HP’s current ANZ boss Michael Boyle thanked Mesaros for his time at the company and expressed excitement at the prospect of working together as partner and vendor.

Currie Group chair David Currie said Mesaros’ experience in running business operations and technical knowledge of the print industry was complementary to the company’s business model and future direction.

“We look forward to working with Rob and all our partners to chart the course for growth and future success,” Currie added.