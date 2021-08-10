Former IBM marketing biz Acoustic takes strides into Aussie channel

IBM marketing cloud and analytics vendor Acoustic, formerly part of IBM, has expanded into the Australian market with new offices in Sydney and Melbourne and the launch of a local cloud-based data centre.

The company said it is committing “tens of millions of dollars” to drive growth in-country and expand its local team.

Acoustic finalised its carve out from IBM in 2020 and currently has over 100 partners globally including locals Datamine, Merkle Australia and KWPI Agency.

A statement from the company said that growing its partner network is a priority as it looks to work with specialist digital agencies, systems integrators, and consultancies that have marketing technology offerings.

Acoustic APJ business partner ecosystem leader Jeremy Smart is based in Melbourne and will be responsible for spearheading the global expansion as the company plans to double its local headcount over the next year.

"Our go-to-market approach is underpinned by a commitment to build out a strong local footprint in Asia Pacific and Japan that provides our customers and partners with the operational support and performance they need to continue driving growth and profitability,” said Acoustic chief executive Dennis Self.

“By leveraging AWS’s global infrastructure, we’re able to create a local, cloud-based data centre that caters to the growing desire of Acoustic’s customers — especially large enterprises and public sector customers — for data sovereignty and global privacy law compliance, as well as improved latency and access to all of Acoustic's marketing and analytics product offerings.

Acoustic specialises in serving clients with high level privacy and governance needs and said that this was a key reason for building a local data centre. It said it is also committed to achieving ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018 certifications and SOC Type 1 compliance.

“Australia is one of Acoustic's primary growth markets and our expansion here is a crucial step in our global growth," Self added.