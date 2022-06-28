Former NBN Co, Brennan IT exec Stephen Sims jumps to Fujifilm Business Innovation

Stephen Sims (Fujifilm)

Fujifilm Business Innovation Australia has appointed Stephen Sims as its new executive general manager.

Sims was hired from NBN Co, where he was general manager of business expansion and was also previously the chief executive of managed services provider Brennan IT.

In his new role, Sims is tasked to oversee the former Fuji Xerox’s national sales groups and will also be responsible for Fujifilm CodeBlue Australia, its managed IT and cloud services subsidiary.

“Stephen’s appointment signifies the commitment and continuing investment by Fujifilm Business Innovation to be the leader in digital innovation. Our organisation is committed to providing solutions and services that enable our customers’ digital transformation goals,” Fujifilm Business Innovation Australia managing director Takashi said.

“As we continue to evolve from a printing device company into a digital company, Stephen’s experience and knowledge will accelerate our growth.”

Sims joined NBN Co in 2021 as general manager of business expansion following a 14-year stint at managed services provider Brennan IT. He was the latter’s chief executive from 2015 to 2021 and general manager of sales and marketing from 2006 to 2015.

Prior to Brennan, Sims was at the United Kingdom operations of MCI Worldcom (now part of Verizon Business), holding various sales and management roles from 1999 to 2005, and at BT from 1998 to 1999.

Commenting on his appointment, Sims said, “FUJIFILM Business Innovation Australia has been a leader in its field for decades and it is exciting to move to an organisation with a proven history of innovation who is relentlessly pursuing its transformation goals.”

“The growth the company has already seen in business process solutions and services as well as IT services through FUJIFILM CodeBlue, demonstrates the unique capability this organisation has to deliver its vision. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate this transformation over the coming years.”

