Former Net Virtue staff launch web hosting services firm Click Host

A number of former staff of Adelaide-based web hosting and domain name service provider Net Virtue has launched a new venture called Click Host.

Net Virtue in August was acquired by Nexigen Digital, the parent of hosting firm VentraIP, to boost the brand’s client base and number of services.

Two of its former employees, chief technical officer Dean Walsh and customer service Adrian Acosta founded Click Host following the acquisition. The company specialises in web hosting, managed Wordpress hosting and reseller hosting for consumers ranging from personal bloggers to small and medium-sized businesses.

Click Host’s announcement said its founding was “in response to ongoing consolidation within the Australian hosting market” primarily by international players. It also claims the consolidation has left Australian customers “without a competitive choice” when looking for Australian web hosting providers

“The Australian hosting industry is ripe for a disruptor and brings significant investment and innovation to the web hosting space,” Walsh said in the announcement.

“We believe that Australian consumers and businesses should have a variety of options for Australian-owned and operated hosting companies.”

Click Host also brought in two more former Net Virtue employees, Chris Lewis and D’Arcy Horton, to ensure customers get the service and support expected from the Australian hosting industry.

It also partnered with data centre company Global Secure Layer to power some upcoming products to be announced in 2022, and is looking to engage with more potential partners.

The company also invested in a purpose-built “customer experience” platform to allow customers to manage services autonomously. Click Host said it offers more scalability compared to off-the-shelf CRM solutions.

Net Virtue was a specialist in web hosting, nvX hosting, managed WordPress services, VPS servers and domain name services, which is now part of VentraIP following the Nexigen Digital acquisition. The company at the time had 15,000 clients and 40,000 services, which are now also under VentraIP's remit.