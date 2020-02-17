Former NewSat CEO pleads guilty to falsifying documents

By on
Former NewSat CEO pleads guilty to falsifying documents

Adrian Ballintine, the former chief executive of failed satellite communications operator NewSat, has pleaded guilty to one ‘rolled up’ charge of authorising and making false or misleading documents.

NewSat was an ASX-listed company that aspired to be Australia’s only privately-owned satellite operstor. The company sank into receivership in April 2015 with $500 million owed to its European and US financiers. NewSat was subsequently placed into liquidation on 7 August 2015.

Ballantine was charged in December 2017 with three counts of making false or misleading documents following an investigation by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, which alleged the falsified invoices he authorised between January and September 2012 caused $357,000 of company money to be funded into a private yacht business he owned. The charges were eventually ‘rolled up’ into a single charge.

A NewSat financial consultant, Jason Cullen, was also charged with two counts of creating false invoices. He was also the finance chief for the yacht business.

Ballantine pleaded guilty in the County Court of Victoria to the charge on 14 February. Sentencing was adjourned to a later date. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
adrian ballintine court newsat telco

Most Read Articles

Cisco Live cancelled due to Coronavirus

Cisco Live cancelled due to Coronavirus
Woolworths uses groceries to discount smartphones

Woolworths uses groceries to discount smartphones
JB Hi-Fi talks up &#8216;Commercial&#8217; business, not 'Solutions'

JB Hi-Fi talks up ‘Commercial’ business, not 'Solutions'
AWS expands its managed services again

AWS expands its managed services again
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What's your top marketing tactic for 2020?
Long lunches with customers and prospects
Content marketing to drive website visits
Social media
More use of CRM
Word of mouth
Online ads
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?