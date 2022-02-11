Former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian joins Optus

Former New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian will join Optus as managing director of enterprise, business and institutional.

The telco created the role for Berejiklian to lift its focus on unlocking a greater share of the multi-billion-dollar enterprise, business, and institutional markets, the company said in a statement.

“Optus has set its vision to become Australia’s most loved everyday brand with lasting customer relationships by redefining what customers should expect from their communication provider through our relentless pursuit of best-in-class service, greater innovation, better value and connectivity for all Australians,” Optus boss Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said.

“To deliver on our vision we need to think and do things differently and we need to attract amazing people who bring diverse experiences and new ways of thinking to our industry. So, I am thrilled to announce that Gladys Berejiklian will join our talented and experienced executive team to help transform our approach to business customers.”

“Gladys is a proven leader who demonstrated her renowned strength, leadership, discipline, and composure in successfully guiding Australia’s largest state through one of the biggest challenges in its history while earning the support and gratitude of the community for her tireless contribution. She also builds and fosters loyal and dedicated teams who really go above and beyond for her.”

“I believe she will be a game-changer for Optus. In bringing our business-focused teams together under this newly created role I truly believe that our collective energies can deliver superior customer outcomes in market segments that continue to be dominated by the incumbent.”

The former Premier said she was “excited and proud” to join the telco.

“I look forward to working with Kelly and the Executive Team of Optus who are providing inspiring and innovative leadership in the telco sector.”

Berejiklian was Premier of NSW from January 2017 and resigned in October last year following an ICAC investigation.