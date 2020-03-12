Former Saleforce, Adobe, Microsoft exec Tony Katsabaris joins Insider

Former Salesforce, Adobe and Microsoft executive Tony Katsabaris has joined marketing software company Insider as country manager for Australia and New Zealand.

Katsabaris brings an extensive resume of IT and channel jobs to Insider. He was most recently vice president of sales for Salesforce, where he was in charge of running its Marketing Cloud Sales business in ANZ.

Prior to that, he worked for Adobe as managing director of its Marketing Cloud business for ANZ, followed by MD of Public Sector between November 2010 and September 2018.

Katsabaris also spent close to eight years at Microsoft, most recently as national sales manager for corporate account sales from August 2008 to November 2010.

"I have had the good fortune to work closely with some of Australia's most successful CMO's and companies,” said Katsabaris.

“I have realised that people are full of great ideas, but only a few can actually be executed. Most of these initiatives are put on the backburner due to a lack of time for marketing execution and the bandwidth limitations of the IT department. At Insider, we help break down these barriers, by providing our clients with a dedicated customer success team and simple technology integration."

Insider describes itself as an “AI-powered growth management company” that helps digital marketers manage their sales pipelines by leveraging real-time predictive segmentation. Its local customers include the likes of Unilever, Samsung, IKEA, Qantas, Forever New, Hype DC and Chemist Warehouse.

Insider co-founder Serhat Soyuerel said the company’s goal was to become “the digital marketer’s preferred technology in ANZ.”

“We are thrilled to have Tony Katsabaris join our executive team to oversee the next phase of our aggressive expansion and growth plans. We are constantly growing our talented global team so that we can better partner with our clients to create new benchmarks in customer experience," he added.