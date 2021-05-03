Former Salesforce APAC COO moves to DocuSign as APJ general manager

Dan Bognar has been appointed as the new group vice president and general manager of the Asia Pacific and Japan region for DocuSign.

The role was formerly held by Brad Newtown who moved to Cohesity in February to take the role of ANZ managing director.

The company said the appointment is part of its plans to extend its reach into APJ, and that Bognar will be based in Sydney.

Bognar has been working in the tech industry for more than 30 years, including in leadership roles for sales and business consulting.

"DocuSign will help define how people live and work for years to come, particularly in managing the agreements that shape their personal and professional lives," said Bognar.

"I'm thrilled to be joining an organisation that dedicates itself to improving the lives of customers by providing fast, efficient and automated ways to digitally transform their agreement process.”

Bognar moves to DocuSign from Salesforce where, over the last eight years, he held a variety of senior leadership roles across Asia Pacific including chief operating oﬃcer.

He was the executive sponsor for many of Salesforce's largest accounts - engaging with their senior leadership teams and board of directors to guide their digital transformation.

“Over the past year, our local team has significantly expanded to support our growing customer base and the demand for the Agreement Cloud that we are seeing in the APJ region,” said DocuSign international president Michael Sheridan.

“The addition of someone as accomplished as Dan to lead this growth is essential as we broaden our focus and continue to scale. His extensive experience working across a variety of functions like technology, business consulting and leadership will help drive our company and our customers’ success forward.”

Bognar holds a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from the Australian Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of New South Wales. He is also a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.