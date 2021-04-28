Former Splunk talent to lead cybersecurity vendor Devo Tech’s ANZ expansion

Former Splunk financial services account director Kane Fraser is taking the lead on the ANZ expansion of cloud-native logging and security analytics company Devo Technology.

Fraser’s joins the company as ANZ sales regional director. He will be responsible for recruiting the company’s local team as it sets up a Melbourne office, as well as overseeing the channel and partner ecosystem and growing revenue.

In addition to Splunk, Fraser has held positions at RSA Security, McAfee and Symantec across both channel development and account management.

A statement from Devo said that Fraser’s experience in security analytics makes him the ideal candidate.

The addition of ANZ to Devo’s global presence comes as the company has experienced 136% year-over-year growth.

“The Australian market is well-positioned to take the next step in their digital transformation, which has only been progressing faster than expected due to the pandemic,” said Devo chief executive Marc van Zadelhoff.

“Having learned so much during my past visits to the region, I’m very excited to introduce Devo to this market and offer a logging and security analytics platform that can keep pace with the cloud-first ambitions of CISOs in the region.”

Netskope APAC CSO and venture partner at SixThirty David Fairman will also be acting as a company advisor for the region.

“I’m excited to see the innovation in Devo’s platform now available to the Australian market,” Fairman said.

“Enterprise organisations are rapidly expanding to the cloud with exploding security data volumes, creating an environment that’s ripe for disruption with a solution that out-scales and outperforms what’s currently in the SIEM market. Security teams are under heavy scrutiny to lower operational costs and the SIEM is a big line item in the budget. With Devo’s architecture and how it tackles logging and analytics, this will be a game changer.”