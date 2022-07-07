Former Tesserent CEO Julian Challingsworth joins Spirit Technology

Spirit Technology has appointed former Tesserent boss Julian Challingsworth as its new chief executive and managing director.

Challingsworth replaces Sol Lukatsky, who stepped down as MD earlier this week after close to three years in the top job. He is set to commence his new role effective 11 July 2022.

In an ASX announcement, Spirit cited Challingsworth’s experience as a proven CEO of an ASX-listed company in Tesserent, as well as his strong professional services and corporate finance background for his selection.

“The board is very pleased to appoint Julian Challingsworth as MD and CEO,” Spirit chairman James Joughin said.

“Julian brings a broad range of skills and background to lead Spirit through its next phase, and we look forward to Julian’s leadership in the next stage of the company’s strategy.”

The board also recognised Julian Haber for stepping in as interim managing director during the leadership transition period, and will revert back to his previous role as CEO of Intalock (Spirit’s cybersecurity subsidiary) and remain as an executive director on the board once Challingsworth joins.

Challingsworth was CEO of Tesserent, a cybersecurity specialist for enterprise, government and critical infrastructure customers, from 2018 to 2021. He also briefly served as chairman of Tesserent Innovation, the company’s cyber technologies and products development business, after stepping down as CEO.

Before Tesserent, Challingsworth was managing director and partner at The Litmus Group for some ten years, as well as a partner of PPB Advisory following its acquisition of Litmus.

Challingsworth also worked at US-based management consulting firm Cordence Worldwide, Melbourne-based global business advisory firm Astus Edge, Clovis Capital Company, Red Rock Consulting and more.