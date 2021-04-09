Former VMware channel exec Kerrie-Anne Turner joins Telstra

Former local VMware channel executive Kerrie-Anne Turner has resurfaced at Telstra shortly after departing the virtualisation vendor earlier this year.

Turner was named executive head for Telstra Enterprise for marketing and commercial, officially commencing this month.

Turner left VMware in February after five years at the company, last working as head of New Zealand, commercial business and channels ANZ.

Turner will lead Telstra Enterprise’s marketing and commercial steering group, which will develop and drive the company’s overall commercial strategy.

“I am excited to join the Enterprise team and collaborate with the wider Telstra business as we execute the T22 strategy,” Turner said in a statement.

“I firmly believe Telstra's unique position and technologies will allow customers to transform their organisations so they can embrace new ways of doing business and innovate for the future.

“Having led technology businesses in sales, services, consulting and marketing over the last 30 years, I am looking forward to this exciting new challenge and I am honoured to join the Telstra Enterprise team.”

Turner held a number of leadership and sales roles before joining VMware in 2016, heading up the Australian operations of CRM vendor StayinFront from 2009 to 2016, and ANZ managing director of Symantec subsidiary MessageLabs from 2008 to 2009.

Turner also worked at Symantec from the mid-1990s up to 2007, working up to become senior director of global services before departing to her first stint at StayinFront in 2007.