Fortinet cheers top Australian partners

Fortinet has announced the winners of its Australian partner awards, with Orro Group, Datacom and DXC Connect amongst the winners.

The networking vendor said the awards “recognise the achievements of partners that have helped customers to accelerate the move beyond traditional networks securely”.

The awards are judged on year-on-year revenue growth, investment in training, specialisations, certifications, enhanced innovation, executive engagement and success in leading customer engagements with Fortinet.

The awards winners are as follows:

Australian Partner of the Year: Orro Group

Australian Emerging Partner of the Year: Wireless Communications

Australian Fabric Partner of the Year: Secure Agility

Australian Growth Partner of the Year: Blue Apache

Australian Secure SD-WAN Partner of the Year: Datacom

Australian Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP)/Service Provider of the Year: Brennan IT

Australian Telco Partner of the Year: Macquarie Government

Australian Cloud Partner of the Year: DXC Connect

Australian Operational Technology Partner of the Year: Kinetic IT

“Fortinet is proud to announce the winners of the Australian partner awards. The awards recognise the valuable contributions of the entire partner ecosystem throughout 2021 and the partners' dedication and hard work to help customers adapt to the changing workplace, business environment, and threat landscape of the future,” Fortinet channel chief Tim Fitzgerald said.

“Fortinet has made significant investment in training and certifications, working with partners to understand where the skills gap remains and to strategically address this,” Fitzgerald said.

“Fortinet will continue to invest in its partners, helping them continue to provide value-driven approaches for customers with enhanced expertise. After seeing record growth in 2021, Fortinet is in a strong position to continue this growth in the coming year with new products, a strong team, and strong partner relationships.”

