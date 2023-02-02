Fortinet names 2022 Aussie partner award winners

TPG, UGL, Comunet, Telstra, NEC, Brennan IT, Datacom, Logicalis, Ip.Glass and Wavelink have won trophies at Fortinet’s 2022 Australian partner awards.

Fortinet channel director Tim Fitzgerald said that the awards were judged on: growth; investment in training, specialisations, and certifications; enhanced innovation and executive engagement; and success in leading customer engagements.

“The awards recognise the exceptional contributions of the partner ecosystem in Australia throughout 2022,” Fitzgerald said.

TPG Telecom came out on top, taking out the networking and security vendor’s Australian Partner of the Year award.

Fortinet’s Australian Emerging Partner of the Year award went to Ip.Glass.

Logicalis scored Fortinet’s Australian Fabric Partner of the Year award. Last year, Logicalis’ deployment of Fortinet SD-WAN to Victoria’s Frankston City Council made it into CRN’s 2022 Impact Awards finalists in the ‘Network Evolution’ category.

Datacom won Fortinet’s Australian Growth Partner of the Year award; last year Datacom also won Fortinet’s Australian Secure SD-WAN Partner of the Year award.

Brennan IT nabbed Fortinet’s Australian Secure SD-WAN Partner of the Year award. In 2019, Brennan used Fortinet to launch its hybrid SD-WAN offering targeting customers using hybrid clouds.

NEC won the Australian Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP)/Service Provider of the Year award, Telstra won the vendor’s Australian Telco Partner of the Year award, UGL won the Australian Operational Technology Partner of the Year award, and Adelaide-headquartered managed services provider Comunet won the Australian Cloud Partner of the Year award.

Melbourne-headquartered distie Wavelink won Fortinet’s Distributor of the Year award, which follows it winning Fortinet’s APAC distributor of the year award in March last year.