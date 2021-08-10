Fortinet opens technical assistance centre in Sydney’s CBD

Fortinet is aiming to increase its share of Australia’s growing cybersecurity market with a new technical assistance centre (TAC) in Sydney’s CBD.

The company said it has already achieved double-digit growth in the country and is making further investments to ‘cement’ its position in the market.

It added that the TAC is a key part of this investment, “designed to provide local support and clear escalation paths for local customers, as well as forming part of Fortinet’s follow-the-sun support globally.”

The centre adds to its existing APAC centre in Malaysia.

“Since 2015, Fortinet has achieved significant growth and Australia continues to be an important market for Fortinet. The company is committed to increasing it’s investment and contributions to the economy,” Fortinet ANZ and Pacific Islands regional director Jon McGettigan said.

He continued that the centre aims to provide a “desirable place to work for skilled engineers” to address the shortage of cybersecurity skills.

“The wider business is also continuing to offer free Network Security Expert (NSE) cybersecurity training through its Training Advancement Agenda (TAA) initiative, which is available online and through selected higher education providers,” McGettigan said.

“The skills shortage is a key issue for Australian organisations … Fortinet can help close that gap for organisations through the TAC and the services and products it provides, and by investing in high-quality training available at no charge to anyone who wants it.”

McGettigan added that local customers and partners would benefit from having a local Fortinet support team.

The Sydney-based centre incorporates level 1, level 2, and level 3 helpdesk support, as well as professional services and technical account management.

It also includes an executive briefing centre and catering facilities for events, and space for almost 60 employees.

The company also noted that 13 learning institutes have taken up its Security Academy program, part of its Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute.