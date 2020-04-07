Fortinet taps ex-defence ops director to run local labs

Fortinet has named Glenn Maiden director of threat intelligence at its FortiGuard Labs in Australia and New Zealand.

Maiden will be charged with overseeing the vendor’s cyber information collection and dissemination procedures.



Prior to joining Fortinet, he held senior positions at Cisco, the ATO, Lockheed Martin and Shearwater Solutions. Before this he spent 14 years at the Australian Department of Defence in the cyber security division, rising to the position of Director of Operations for the Defence Intelligence Security Group..

“Threat intelligence sharing is a crucial aspect of minimising the harm caused by cybersecurity breaches in Australian and New Zealand organisations,” Maiden said.

“Effective threat intelligence sharing can help cybersecurity professionals take a more strategic and proactive approach to protecting their organisations.

“This can help overcome challenges posed by skills shortages and disparate cybersecurity postures characterised by point solutions that create complexity.

“Threat intelligence is an extraordinarily valuable tool in the fight against cybercriminals. It’s possible to point to any number of situations in which organisations have avoided significant damage and losses due to timely threat intelligence informing their response to attacks.”