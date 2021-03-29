Fortinet tips hat with awards for most successful local partners in 2020

Fortinet’s Australian partner award winners have been named, recognising its partners for revenue growth, investment in training and marketing, and success in leading customer engagements.

The winners included Fast50 member Comscentre who was recognised as Growth Partner of the Year, based on net new business and pipeline growth.

Comscentre executive director Cameron Quilty said, “We’re very proud and incredibly honoured … Fortinet has been a fantastic partner to work with and the entire team has been highly supportive. We’re looking forward to further successes as we continue to grow this great partnership into the future.”

Fortinet channel director Tim Fitzgerald said, “Comscentre achieved incredible year-on-year performance, going from a relatively modest amount of revenue to winning huge amounts of business last year, and continuing to grow from there.”

Telstra Purple took the top national honour as Australian Partner of the year, an award given to the partner with the highest revenue as well as growth.

Fitzgerald highlighted Telstra Purple’s “strong engagement at the executive level” and “Recent wins in key greenfield accounts from almost every state.”

NEC was named Australian MSSP/Service Provider of the Year thanks to “significant success” as it “productised, launched, and sold” a “range of products and services aimed at the enterprise market,” Fitzgerald noted.

NEC Australia national cybersecurity solutions manager Nicholas Route said, “it’s an honour to be selected for this award. NEC is constantly looking for new ways to add value to Fortinet technologies to deliver better outcomes for customers.”

Blue Connections was tapped as the Regional Partner of the Year for its work primarily in Victoria throughout 2020.

Fitzgerald said, “Blue Connections has achieved strong growth by leading its customer engagements with Fortinet and demonstrating strong partner program compliance.”

Sliced Tech took home the Fabric Partner of the Year for building a “managed service using many Fortinet products” which “saw Sliced Tech achieve significant financial growth, making it a worthy recipient of this award,” Fitzgerald said.

New Era was given the Secure SD-WAN Partner of the Year award for its win of a 500+ location Secure SD-WAN customer in 2020.

Equate Technologies was named Specialisation Partner of the Year as it invested “significant time and effort in achieving Fortinet specialisations.”

Equate managing director Stephen Richards said he and his team are “thrilled to receive the Specialisation Partner of the Year Award and to secure our Advanced Partner status with Fortinet.”

Vocus took the final award as Telco Partner of the Year for both its “‘sell-to’ and ‘sell-through’ revenue.”

Vocus enterprise and state government general manager Julia Walsh said, “In just two years, we’ve built a strong and growing position in the market with Fortinet as a key partner for SD-WAN solutions.”

“Fortinet is excited to celebrate the value of the contributions made by its entire partner ecosystem in 2020. Due to their hard work, we saw record quarters as customers mobilised to meet changing workplace challenges,” Fitzgerald said.

He added that due to the company’s “record quarters” it plans to continue to offer the free training that began in 2020, as well as investing in existing partners and adding complementary partners.

“With new products in the pipeline and a strong team in place, Fortinet is well-positioned to support its partners for further growth in 2021 and beyond.”