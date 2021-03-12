Fortinet updates partner program with focus on MSPs

Fortinet has updated its Engage Partner Program to better serve managed service providers.

It is adding a consumption model for a range of products and further benefits for cloud partners, and introducing new specialisations.

Products with new consumption models include FortiSIEM, FortiEDR, FortiClient, FortiSOAR, FortiAI and FortiDeceptor. Fortinet said it has seen an uptake of consumption offerings due to the increasing market for threat detection security outcomes.

Managed cloud service provider partners are now eligible for the Engage Select Cloud Business Model, participants of which can receive additional discounts on Fortinet’s licensing models and gain access to FortiCWP and FNDN.

The new specialisations are focused on high growth areas including zero trust access, operational technology and security operations. Specialisations help partners distinguish their areas of expertise. Existing specialisations include secure SD-WAN, data centre, adaptive cloud security, and LAN edge and SD-Branch.

Fortinet’s free NSE training courses and eight-level certification program have been updated with more compliance requirements.

A statement from Fortinet points to a Gartner report which states that by 2024, more than 90 percent of buyers looking to outsource to security services providers will focus on threat detection and response services.

“Fortinet has been successful in enabling our channel partners to grow their business and services leveraging the Fortinet Security Fabric,” said chief marketing officer and products executive vice president John Maddison.

“Our partnerships go beyond the technologies that enable service offerings that drive growth and profitability. We’ve received outstanding feedback about the partner program to date and want to continue enhancing it to meet customers’ evolving needs as well as digital innovations. Today we are announcing updates that will help our partners to further reap benefits from the Engage Partner Program and to set themselves apart with customers.”

Members of the Engage 2.0 partner program can engage on three business levels: Integrator, MSSP or Cloud.