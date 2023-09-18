Four "huge" Google generative AI use cases for cloud partners

There is a “real renaissance” opportunity for Google partners today to drive new revenue around generative AI, says Google’s AI leader Philip Moyer.

“For systems integrators and MSPs, it’s a real renaissance and a real opportunity to change the value equation that they bring to companies,” Philip Moyer, global vice president of Google’s artificial intelligence business, told CRN.

Businesses in every industry are seeking help from Google partners in leveraging new generative AI technology to make them more productive, efficient, and affective—from the financial services and construction industries to healthcare and customer services.

“There was a lot of a lot of work for partners that was getting to be like ‘road work’ around doing migrations to the cloud,” said Moyer.

“This is an opportunity to get deeper inside of businesses."

"To really go into parts of the business that you haven’t gone into before.”

New Google AI products

From the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to Google Workspace—which includes Gmail, Meet, Chat, Drive and more—the company has unleashed an onslaught of new GenAI tools and features inside its most popular products.

Google Cloud has also launched brand new generative AI products for the enterprise to help customers create new AI-powered applications, boost conversational AI via chatbots, better secure data, train next-generation large language models (LLMs), and run AI workloads anywhere.

“We’ve been working on a lot of these things internally for a while, and the opportunity for partners to be a part of that dialogue of, ‘what is safe? what’s responsible? what’s good AI?"

"What’s not good AI?’—we’re very, very happy about that,” said Moyer.

“This technology can be very great."

"And it can also do things that it’s not supposed to do.

"So partners, in particular, are really, really important to us in that process.”

Generative AI use cases and net new customer opportunities for Google partners are sprouting up in nearly every industry.

Moyer broke down five GenAI use cases that Google is solving for customers in 2023 that he urges partners should know and be driving into the market.

Industry: financial services

GenAI opportunity: credit and insurance underwriting

Organisations across every regulated industry are asking AI for help.

Moyer said Google financial services customers are now starting to experiment with generative AI around credit underwriting and insurance underwriting.

“Those two use cases are really interesting because you’re able to go in and look at different customer types and say: "This individual is highly likely to pay."

"This individual is highly likely not to pay,’” he said.

“And it has very little to do, oftentimes, with credit scores.”

“So the information they have about customers, being able to make better credit decisions is really important, but also extending products to those individuals that are appropriate for them,” said Moyer.

“I’m seeing a lot of work being done in the generative AI space around picking the right financial product for the right individual.”

Google partners can help financial services companies leverage genitive AI to improve their credit decisions, better leverage customer data, speed up processes and provide AI services.

“They’re worried about the content that they use to train."

"They’re worried about the training itself, where it lives."

"They’re worried about how to make it accurate end-to-end,” said Moyer.

“Those are services partners can provide.”

Industry: customer service

GenAI opportunity: conversational interfaces

The “low hanging fruit” for Google partners today in driving net new customer wins and AI sales revolves around marketing and customer service, Google’s AI leader told CRN.

“Every single customer, every single web page is going to require a conversational interface,” said Moyer.

Google has unleashed of slew of innovation in this space—from new tools inside Workspace to Google’s Bard conversational chatbot—that partners should be pitching to customers today.

Business of all shapes and sizes will need Google partners to provide implementation and managed services around conversational interfaces for customers.

“So imagine that anything that touches a customer is going to need to have conversational."

"So a massive opportunity for partners to be able to step in and help companies through this,” he said.

Industry: building and construction

GenAI opportunity: permitting and safety

The construction industry has always needed to abide by various local and state laws, as well as a slew of regulations around safety codes.

“There’s a lot of activity in construction right now around: how can AI help with understanding the permitting laws?"

"What are all the safety reports?"

"Or if there’s a safety code violation or when there’s an accident, understanding: ‘what can we do to make the construction site safer?"

"What can we do to make sure that we’re adhering to local permitting?’”

Through Google’s AI offerings, partners can help the building and construction industry: quickly understand local permitting and laws; find out what’s causing delays in a project; or help customers successfully achieve their construction process schedule.

“I have been stunned recently around all the activity in the building, manufacturing, and construction space and trying to really understand: safety, permitting, and scheduling,” Moyer said.

“This is another opportunity that partners might not know that [generative AI] can solve.”

Industry: all

GenAI opportunity: marketing content

Simply put, AI can produce marketing content at lightning speed.

“Every organisation I’m speaking to that really has a consumer orientation is trying to stand up marketing portals to be able to reach audiences better and produce content,” said Moyer.

“Because a lot of times, your content production is repetitive.”

Google’s ever-growing collaborative AI portfolio can create new types of blog posts or social media posts that are fresh and aren’t as repetitive compared to the past.

“Basically, if you’ve got to create something that’s targeted around a particular audience, you can do it faster [with generative AI],” he said.

“This is a low hanging fruit one for everybody.”