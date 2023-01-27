Four things to know about Dell’s acquisition of Cloudify

Dell Technologies completed its first acquisition of the year with the purchase this week of Cloudify, an Israeli-based multi-cloud management platform and a provider of environment-as-a-service software.

The deal – which is reportedly worth US$100 million – puts a powerful DevOps technology under Dell’s umbrella.

Cloudify can spin up unlimited copies of an organisation’s entire infrastructure stack, creating custom IT environments – which includes not just applications, but any hybrid-cloud environment the applications are deployed on.

These modular environments eliminate one of the biggest bottlenecks organizations face with continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines by giving developers a sandbox to test large deployments without downtime.

Dell released a short statement, saying it had completed the deal, after initially disclosing it in a US Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this week.

Cloudify is a privately-held company that was employee owned.

“Dell Technologies announced that it has completed the acquisition of Cloudify,” a Dell spokesperson said.

“This transaction allows Dell to continue to innovate our edge offerings.”

Cloudify has a free version that works with all cloud vendors, as well as a “starter” version for US$1,000 per month, and “pro” version that goes for US$4,750 per month, according to the company’s website.

The paid versions include integrations with virtual machiness and Kubernetes.

What is Cloudify?

Cloudify virtualises an organisation’s IT stack, creating all the applications it runs and the environments they run in.

That allows developers to create and deploy changes without taking down a network or running the risk of introducing bugs and vulnerabilities.

Cloudify calls its offering environment-as-a-service.

It says EaaS lets organisations enhance the management and architecture of its IT environment, and accelerate development by giving engineers a sandbox to test deployments and integrations.

Cloudify chief executive Ariel Dan

Cloudify was founded in 2016 and the company hired Ariel Dan to be its chief executive in May 2018.

Dan was a co-founder of Porticor Cloud Security, which was acquired by Intuit in 2016.

At Intuit, Dan worked as head of business operations, information security.

Cloud and tech integrations

Cloudify leverages multiple infrastructure-as-code tools including Terraform, Ansible, Kubernetes, Helm, Cloud Formation, Azure ARM and others.

Additionally, with its ServiceNow integration, customers can use Cloudify to create certified environments from ServiceNow’s Service Catalog.

Pricing

Cloudify offeres higher-level support and more integrations with its paid tiers labeled “Starter” and “Pro.”

Those give organizations the ability to use Cloudify with VMware and Kubernetes as well as live support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The paid plans go for US$1,000 per month for the Starter, and US$4,750 for Pro.

There is also a free version that has no virtual machine or Kubernetes support, but does support cloud deployents.

This article originally appeared at crn.com