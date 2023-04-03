France's VISEO buys Saleforce practice Carnac Group

By on
Vincent Motte, Carnac Group

Global IT consultants VISEO, headquartered in Paris, has bought Sydney Salesforce practice Carnac Group to position itself in the Australia - New Zealand region.

Senior vice president of VISEO Asia Pacific/Japan, Pierre-Francois Vieau, said the acquisition reflects the French company's committment to its Salesforce partnership and the ANZ market, in which the consultancy seeks to become a Top-3 player.

Carnac has grown headcount to 30 in the past four years, and boasts an annual compound growth rate of 57 per cent, VISEO said.

All 30 staff, in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, will move to VISEO Australia which will now have 70 employees.

After the acquisition, the managing director of Carnac Group, Vincent Motte, will move to the position of Salesforce practice lead at VISEO Australia.

Carnac was named the Salesforce Asia Pacific implementation partner of the year for 2020 and consulting partner SMB last year; in 2021, Carnac opened a Melbourne office.

The company counts Campari Australia, McHugh Steel, Rawson Group, Steeline and Surf Life Saving NSW among its customres.

VISEO has 2700 employees around the world, and is a SAP and Microsoft Gold partner.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

