French cloud provider OVHcloud doubles local capacity through NextDC

French cloud services provider OVHcloud has partnered with NextDC to double its Australian cloud capacity.

The agreement would allow OVH to essentially open a second data centre through NextDC’s facilities. OVH will also join NextDC’s partner program to reach more local resellers.

The expanded capacity through NextDC is part of OVH’s expansion plans across Asia-Pacific, which include projects in Singapore and India.

"We're excited to launch this new partnership with NextDC, marking the next phase of OVHcloud's strategic business expansion,” OVHcloud APAC general manager Lionel Legros said.

“The deal will see our capacity double in the market, and the NextDC data centre will provide another channel for our customers to capitalise on our multi-local approach. We have a strong focus on growth here in Australia and across the APAC region.”

OVHcloud small business customers can also access the company’s Advance range of dedicated servers in two different Sydney locations, offering versatile servers designed for hosting an e-commerce site, business application (ERP and CRM) or virtualisation projects.

NextDC chief customer and commercial officer David Dzienciol said, “We are thrilled to announce this partnership with OVHcloud and we are excited for the opportunity this represents for customers.”

“Our customers continue to lean on their IT infrastructure and networks more than ever. Ensuring they are securely and reliably interconnected to the clouds and IT services that underpin their Hybrid/Multi-Cloud strategies is a critical role that NextDC plays.

“We are particularly excited to deliver on the commitments we make to our customers with a partner that shares in our values of putting customers first, trust, product excellence and service quality. As a partnership we look forward to working with our customers and continuing to help them accelerate their digital transformation agenda.”