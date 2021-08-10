French cloud services provider Atos to join DTA Cloud Marketplace

French IT services company Atos has been given initial approval for a 3-year contract to join the Federal Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) Cloud Marketplace.

The deal is currently a head agreement, meaning it is yet to be finalised, for cloud offerings across Cloud Services and related Cloud Consulting.

Once finalised, Australian Government organisations will be able to procure the French company’s cloud services through the online portal. 

Atos will be providing services through its OneCloud application modernisation plan that includes “cloud advisory consulting, application transformation expertise, prebuilt cloud accelerators, and innovative talents in an end-to-end set of services,” according to Atos’ website.

Its offerings will be available on the marketplace within 2 categories – Cloud Consulting, for cloud-based professional services; and Cloud Services, for as-a-service ICT capabilities as described by the International Standard ISO/IEC17788.

There are currently 359 companies listed on the Cloud Marketplace. Nine are listed as Indigenous Businesses and 259 as SMEs.

“We are proud to be part of the DTA Cloud Marketplace panel to provide Cloud offerings to federal government agencies,” said Atos Australia managing director Mike Green. 

“When governments have control over their national sovereign data in the cloud they can not only provide better and faster public services but also generate trust and provide leadership in times of challenges and disruption.” 

