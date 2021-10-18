French data centre firm OVHcloud soars in debut as publicly-listed company

By on
French data centre firm OVHcloud soars in debut as publicly-listed company

Shares in French cloud computing company OVHcloud climbed around 6 percent on their first day of trading on Friday, after a brief wobble, in one of Paris' biggest new listings this year.

The shares were up at around 19.70 euros at 0739 GMT, after dipping just below the offer price in early trading.

OVHcloud had on Thursday set its IPO price at 18.5 euros per share, the low end of its guidance range, implying a market value of around 3.5 billion euros ($4.1 billion).

"It's a great day for French and European tech sovereignty," French technology minister Cedric O in a launch ceremony. "We want to make champions here."

Some politicians hope that OVHcloud - the biggest European-based cloud services provider - could offer an alternative to US giants Amazon Web Services, Microsoft's Azure and Google Cloud, which dominate the market.

However, the company has so far lacked the scale and financial clout to dent their market shares.

OVHcloud is the second-biggest listing on Euronext Paris this year, following Antin Infrastructure Partners' September debut, which brought it a market value of around 4.1 billion euros.

It joins a long list of European companies going public this year, but a skittish market has seen some faltering starts, with French healthcare property group Icade Santé and Swiss Chronext delaying their debuts.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Gwenaelle BarzicEditing by Richard Lough and Mark Potter)

Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money

MOQ Group names new CEO

Telstra Purple unveils 5G-enabled edge compute offering

Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity

