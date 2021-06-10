FSG granted further $4m to build regional network infrastructure

Regional Australia specialist telco Field Solutions Holdings (FSG) was awarded an additional $4.1 million from the Federal Government’s Regional Connectivity Program Fund (RCP).

The company was awarded the additional funding to build network infrastructure across 3 states in the local government areas of Bourke, NSW; Carrathool, NSW; Leeton, NSW; and Mareeba, QLD.

The first round of the program (RCP1) closed in November 2020 and provided up to $83 million of investment in ‘place-based’ telecommunications infrastructure projects for regional, rural and remote Australian communities.

FSG said that it has been successful in 90% of its RCP applications, and awarded more than 25% of the total funding pool for 16 new networks across Australia in 5 states.

As part of the 2021/2022 Federal budget, an additional $106 million was announced for RCP2, with $24 million set aside for ‘shovel ready’ projects that missed out on RCP1.

The projects are slated to commence construction in September of this year, to begin returning revenue to the company in the latter half of FY22.

“These new networks will be the catalyst for FSG to deliver the next generation of rural connectivity, enabling 5G, Mobility and IoT specifically for Agribusiness and rural, regional and remote Australia”, outlines FSG chief executive Andrew Roberts.

"Overall, today’s announcement further reinforces and stimulates FSG’s strategy, vision and passion to deliver true broadband and enhanced connectivity solutions for rural, regional and remote Australians. We look forward to working with many underserviced local communities as part of RCP2.”

Earlier today, TasmaNet announced that it received a portion of the RCP funding to provide connectivity for the Tahune Airwalk and Warra Ecosystem Observatory in southern Tasmania.