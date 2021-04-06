FSG unveils regional mobile resale offer

Regional focused telco Field Solutions Group has revealed a new mobile voice offering thorough a deal with Optus.

The company signed a five-year wholesale mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) agreement with Optus to supply 4G and 5G services, which is expected to raise $20 million in revenue according to a statement to shareholders.

“The addition of nation-wide 4G and 5G services to our product portfolio is a major win for residents and businesses of rural, regional and remote Australia,” FSG’s chief executive Andrew Roberts said.

The two companies had formed an agreement in 2020 under the Federal Government’s national blackspot program and FSG is also an NBN point of interconnect backhaul provider. In February, FSG secured 5G spectrum for rural, regional and remote areas across Australia.

“Adding this MVNO relationship allows FSG to deliver voice and data services that are integrated into our FSG regional network delivering business and consumers a wider range of products and services.”

Roberts said the company operates the largest non-NBN fixed wireless network in Australia which includes NSW, Victoria, Queensland and Tasmania. He added that the company would also be expanding into WA later this year and releasing products and services aimed at the agriculture sector and regional businesses.

“The delivery of private data network products is critical for today’s agri-business,” he said.

“Combining voice and data with our high-speed symmetric broadband products is what our customers are demanding.”

The deal will come into effect this month as the telco onboards the Optus product suite to enable automation of ordering and provisioning across its retail and wholesale offerings. The company said the process should take three months to complete.

“Our orchestration engine ensures we can provide our customers with the ability to control their plans, provision services and manage private networks from one place,” Roberts added.

The company said the MVNO services would launch in the latter half of 2021.