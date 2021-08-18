FTS Group acquires Canberra's Mentum Systems

IT services company FTS Group has acquired Canberra-based IT and consulting business Mentum Systems for an undisclosed sum from Optimation Group.

Mentum Systems specialises in management control solutions to help customers simplify complex processes and provide the full picture to help with decision-making. One of its largest customers is the Australian Defence sector.

FTS said the deal would bolster its capabilities in the enterprise management control and decision support environment, as well as in complex modelling and analytics.

"We are excited about the potential this acquisition unlocks. Mentum Systems presents synergies with some of our existing business units and combined we now have an unprecedented level of capability,” FTS Group chief executive Stephen Kowal said.

“This acquisition allows us to accelerate growth in one of our key customer sectors and strengthens our position as a leading Australian advisory technologist, with deep specialisation in our business units."

By joining FTS, Mentum Systems will also work with new sibling companies including ANATAS, Cubic Consulting, Galaxy42, KoBold, Noetic, Safety Evolved and Veritec.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mentum Systems general manager Petar Bielovic said, "The acquisition presents real opportunities for our business and our team. FTS Group has a successful track record growing the companies they acquire."

“What they bring to us, as a smaller business, is scale, systems, a diverse client base and a desire to grow. We are excited to join them and look forward to working closely with them to expand into the national security and other industries."