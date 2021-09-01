FTS Group rebrands to Atturra as it consolidates business units

IT services company FTS Group has renamed to Atturra to bring together its eight subsidiaries under one brand.

The move came as the company grew its market position over the past 12 months, and was in response to the increased number of partnerships FTS has formed and collaboration among the businesses.

Attura will be bringing together subsidiaries ANATAS, Veritec, Cubic Consulting, ESAM Consulting, Galaxy42, KoBold, Mentum Systems and Noetic. Future acquisitions will also join under the new branding.

In a statement sent to CRN, Attura chief executive Stephen Kowal said the single brand helps the company push more effectively into the market as one entity instead of pursuing opportunities across multiple brands. He added that it also lets the company deliver more holistic, end-to-end consulting services to clients.

“FTS Group’s smarts across all its businesses was not adequately represented by the original branding, and the business has outgrown its old structures. The rebrand and unification to Atturra reflects the emphasis on accessing enterprise scale, technologies, and specialisations the group offers,” Kowal said in the announcement.

“Atturra brings together the intelligence, strong partnerships, and experiences that the business has already successfully delivered for hundreds of clients across dozens of industries throughout Australia. While all the units have been working closely together for some years now, as one unified brand Atturra is now in a stronger position to compete and lead in the IT services landscape.”

Kowal added that most of the subsidiaries have “very little” overlap with each other, apart from analytics and management control solutions companies Mentum Systems and Kobold Group. The two will be integrated into a single unit under Attura, led by Petar Bielovich.

“This rebranding milestone is significant for the company as the market accelerates. Customers expect to partner with organisations that can maximise the value of end-to-end solutions. The new brand and continued growth perfectly illustrate Atturra’s ongoing ambition to be the leading local advisory technology specialist,” Kowal said.

“We're proud of what we have achieved so far and equally confident of the new chapter in our story.”