FTS Group's Noetic nabs 3-year contract with Defence

IT advisory firm Noetic, a subsidiary of FTS Group, has won a contract with the Defence Department that will last at least three years, with options for extension.

The company will support the Joint Experimentation Directorate (JED) Forward Work Plan FY21-26, which includes support of “a range of Defence experiments focused on concepts, analysis and system comparison, designed to test ADF future force structure,” a statement said.

The agreement includes the development of classified scenario environments, experimentation design and analysis, the management of simulation tools and delivering training to grow the ADF’s experimentation and wargaming skills.

“This work is strategically important and game changing for Defence in terms of force design. We look forward to continuing our journey in collaboration with JED, through ongoing provision of our highly qualified and experienced team combined with the professional services strength of Noetic,” Noetic JED program lead Ken Snell explained.

The experimentation is designed to create data and evidence that Defence leadership can use to inform decisions about acquisitions of capabilities for the Defence Force.

“This significant contract is testament to our highly capable, trustworthy and innovative service delivery to both JED and the broader Department of Defence. We are honoured to continue this strategically important work and further strengthen our long standing partnership with Defence,” added Noetic chief executive Andrew Balmaks.

Noetic was acquired by FTS Group in February of this year as part of a wider strategy to gain share in key markets across the country.