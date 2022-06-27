Fujifilm Business Innovation acquires Melbourne's Intelli Messaging

Melbourne-based telco services provider Intelli Messaging has been acquired by Fujifilm Business Innovation, formerly known as Fuji Xerox.

The acquisition was done through Fujifilm’s subsidiary Fujifilm Data Management Solutions (Fujifilm DMS), which specialises in process outsourcing capabilities and customer communication solutions. Fujifilm DMS was formerly known as Fuji Xerox Document Management Solutions.

Fujifilm said Intelli Messaging would strengthen its process outsourcing capabilities and customer communication solutions, offer SMS distribution services to its customers and expand its product and service offering with a new cloud-based platform that includes two-way SMS and email to SMS.

Also known as Smart Messaging Services, Intelli Messaging offers business messaging services and other marketing services in Australia and New Zealand, including SMS through a cloud-based, digital messaging platform.

The service helps customers send and receive SMS in some 170 countries, and also offers functionality to respond to the outgoing SMS message.

“Fujifilm Data Management Solutions would like to extend a very warm welcome to Intelli Messaging, who has just been acquired by Fujifilm DMS!” Fujifilm DMS said in a LinkedIn post.

“This partnership will give us more flexibility in the types of services and products we can offer to our customers, while also helping us to realise the Fujifilm DMS Brand Vision; to deliver interactive and engaging communications, securely to customers via their channel of choice.”

Upon completion of the acquisition, Intelli Messaging will be renamed to Fujifilm Data Management Solutions.

The deal is also part of Fujifilm DMS and Fujifilm Business Innovation’s plan to combine cloud technology with the former’s business process outsourcing services expertise through a new subscription offering the companies call BPaaS (business process as a service).