Fujifilm Business Innovation Australia names Takashi Otani as new managing director

Takashi Otani (Fujifilm Business Innovation)

Fujifilm Business Innovation, previously part of print vendor Fuji Xerox, has named Takashi Otani as its new managing director for Australia.

Otani replaces Takayuki Togo, who has taken a new role in the global business – specifically, in the Europe and Americas regions.

In his new role, Otani will also oversee Oceania operations and serve as managing director of Fujifilm CSG Limited.

Speaking on the move, Otani said the company is at a strategic turning point with investments in the local operations to benefit customers, partners and employees.

“Our Australian operation is making significant and continuous improvements to the way we serve our customers and partners,” Otani said.

“We’re investing strategically to ensure we deliver exceptional customer experiences, access to leading products and services through the best partners and that we continue to deliver new innovative solutions that never stop delivering value. I am looking forward to relocating to Australia soon and meeting everyone.”

Before his transfer to Australia, Otani most recently was corporate vice president of Fujifilm Business Innovation’s Graphic Communication Business Group.

Speaking on his departure, outgoing managing director Takayuki Togo said, “although I am sad to leave Australia, I am excited to take on the new opportunities ahead.”

“The accomplishments of Fujifilm Business Innovation Australia since I joined in 2018 are a testament to the team that supported me in my time here which included transitioning to our new brand in 2021 to the acquisition and integration of the CSG and CodeBlue businesses and much more.”

Fujifilm Business Innovation was the result of the split of the 57-year joint venture Fuji Xerox in 2019, when parent Fujifilm bought out Xerox for US$2.3 billion at the time. The split came after Xerox publicised its bid to acquire print rival HP Inc., which ultimately did not materialise.

The Fuji Xerox name remained in use in Asia-Pacific until March 2021.

