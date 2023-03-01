Fujifilm Business Innovation to acquire MicroChannel

IT services provider MicroChannel Services and its affiliates will be acquired by Fujifilm Business Innovation, as the latter attempts to grow its global enterprise resource planning (ERP) business.

MicroChannel will be rebranded to Fujifilm MicroChannel Services.

Fujifilm Data Management Solutions’ managing director Brett Matthews will serve as the new chief executive of the acquired MicroChannel companies.

MicroChannel founder and managing director Harach Lucas will move to become the senior executive advisor for Fujifilm MicroChannel Services.

“This is an exciting step on our path to growing our ERP systems and services as one of our core business offerings,” Fujifilm Business Innovation president and CEO Naoki Hama said.

“MicroChannel has an outstanding team of committed and knowledgeable professionals," Hama added.

:Their expertise aligns perfectly with our long-term ambition of providing customers with as much value as possible through a combination of solutions and services,” Hama said.

“We look forward to working with MicroChannel’s team and well-established customer base to leverage our combined expertise for all customers across the region and to further enhance digital transformations alongside our existing operations,” he said.

MicroChannel specialises in small to mid-sized businesses and corporate divisions, and has offices across Australia in Sydney, Melborune, Brisbane and Perth, as well as Auckland, New Zealand and Singapore with around 200 employees.

In July 2022, Fujifilm Business Innovation acquired Melbourne-based telco services provider Intelli Messaging.

In August last year, the Federal Court found that Fujifilm Business Innovation Australia, formerly Fuji Xerox Australia, had unfair terms in its small business contracts.

The court ordered the company to pay the ACCC some of its legal costs, but did not impose any further financial penalties at the time.