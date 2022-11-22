Fujifilm CodeBlue Australia scores Zoom APAC partner award

Fujifilm’s Australian IT services arm Fujifilm CodeBlue has been awarded Zoom’s partner marketing digital award for Asia-Pacific.

Awarded at the APAC theatre of the vendor’s Zoomtopia conference last week, CodeBlue was recognised for its “inventive spirit” and “impactful achievements”, the latter said in its announcement.

“As a long-term Zoom partner, Fujifilm CodeBlue Australia is truly honoured to receive this award for the APAC region,” Fujifilm CodeBlue Australia general manager for marketing and business development said.

“We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Zoom into the future and continuously supporting Australian businesses with leading unified communication solutions to reimagine how they work.”

Zoom said the winners of its Zoomtopia APAC Partner Connect awards were recognised for their excellence and innovation, celebrating their APAC partners’ impact.

Zoom head of APAC partners Jacob Pereira said, “Partners are central to Zoom’s growth strategy in APAC. We are thrilled to celebrate our partners’ successes as they enhance their competencies and grow their business with Zoom.”

"Besides opening up new opportunities for partners as Zoom evolves into an all-in-one collaboration platform, we are deepening our focus and investment in our partner programs. Our goal is to empower our partners with the capabilities to deliver innovation with Zoom’s technologies and create the best outcomes for customers.”

Below is the full list of winners:

Partner of the Year: Rahi Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Rising Star Partner Award: ECS Telecom (Korea)

Carrier Partner Award: 1-TO-ALL Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Reseller Partner Award: Connect NZ (New Zealand)

Distributor Partner Award: Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Certified Integrator Partner Award: PT Kayreach System (Indonesia)

Partner Marketing Innovation Award: DMOA Co Ltd (Korea)

Partner Marketing Impact Award: Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Partner Marketing Digital Award: FUJIFILM CodeBlue Australia (Australia)

Zoom APAC partner ecosystem update

Pereira also shared the vendor’s “strong” channel momentum and growth within APAC, revealing that some 800 partners across the region have joined the Zoom Up Partner Programme as of Q3 of the 2023 financial year, and has contributed 35 percent in channel revenue contribution to Zoom’s overall business in the region.

“Zoom Phone has also seen incredible growth and announced that it has reached over 4 million seats globally in August this year,” Zoom said.

“This growth was accelerated by Zoom Phone’s flexible ‘Bring Your Own Carrier,’ and enhanced Provider Exchange Programme also enables partners to obtain calling plans, coverage, and managed services across the region, opening up new resale opportunities.”

The Zoom Up Partner Program was launched earlier this year to revamp the partner engagement journey through a single integrated architecture optimised for training and awareness.