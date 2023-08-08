Fujifilm launches new, secure managed print service in Australia

Fujifilm Business Innovation is bringing its MPS Guardia secure managed print service to Australia, providing businesses with layered endpoint security.

The new service comes in three levels, Life Esssentials, and Enterprise Plus to suit organisations of different sizes, as part of Fujifilm's cloud or on-premises managed print services.

MPS Guardia operates without a back-channel into clients' firewall protected environments, which gives device, document and data security.

Reports and oversight are are accessed via an external MPS Guardia portal, with print jobs being encrypted, customisable user authentication is available, along with security settings that ensure organisations' print environment is compliant with security policies and relevant standards.

“Endpoint security and printer access vulnerability is a major concern for businesses today and MPS Guardia could be a game-changer for organisations in Australia," Fujifilm Business Innovation product marketing manager Stu Hammond said.

"From the devices themselves to documents and data, it offers the latest protection against ever-increasing cyber threats such as unrestricted remote access via printers and devices to stored data on hard drives and, because of hybrid work environments, the expansion of networks, devices and entry points," Hammond added.

Hammond said MPS Guardia is more than a power security solution, as it delivers seamless control, improved uptime and enhanced productivity.