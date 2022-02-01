Fujitsu acquires Canberra-based Microsoft partner Oobe

Fujitsu acquires Canberra-based Microsoft partner Oobe

Fujitsu Australia has acquired Canberra-based Microsoft partner Oobe for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is the systems integrator’s second in the past 12 months, after it bought out Melbourne-based Versor in April 2021. Prior to that, Fujitsu’s last acquisition was KAZ Group in 2009.

Founded in 2007, Oobe specialises in end-user computing, applications, data, cloud and cyber services and products, with a specific focus on Microsoft and Azure. Fujitsu said the company’s offerings complement its multi-cloud, work-life shift and security services.

"We’re excited to be joining a global digital transformation company like Fujitsu, with values that strongly align with our own. Through the acquisition, we are gaining the ability to drive greater market impact at significant scale, whilst also retaining our identity as a new part of the Fujitsu Oceania family,” Oobe chief executive Stuart Kilduff said.

“We’re proud to be part of the new direction and vision for our brand, and look forward to taking our consulting, services, and solutions to the next level, proudly exporting Australian technology to the world.”

Fujitsu said that while Oobe helps expand its customer base across more industries, the acquisition improves on its Government IT capabilities, combining their public sector and defence practices.

Oobe will continue operating as a standalone company under Fujitsu, rebranding as “Oobe, a Fujitsu company”. Kilduff will remain at the helm of Oobe but also joins Fujitsu Australia’s executive leadership team.

Fujitsu ANZ chief executive Graeme Beardsell said, “I’m delighted to welcome Oobe into the Fujitsu family. Oobe has an impressive track record with 15 years of experience in developing transformational solutions for government and critical infrastructure at protected-level status.”

“Together, Fujitsu and oobe look forward to accelerating our customers’ digital transformations, delivered through our combined deep industry experience and specialist teams.”

Last month, Fujitsu announced it has secured a contract with the South Australian Department for Correctional Services to refresh its offender information management system with a new system called iSAFE.

