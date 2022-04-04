Fujitsu ANZ boss Graeme Beardsell expands remit to include APAC business

Fujitsu has expanded ANZ chief executive Graeme Beardsell’s role to include the management of the company’s wider Asia-Pacific business.

Beardsell has been named executive vice president and CEO for Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) effective 1 April 2022, while also retaining the ANZ CEO role.

In his new role, Beardsell is expected to work with Fujitsu’s regional leadership team to position the company further as a digital transformation leader within APAC.

“I am honoured to have been entrusted by the global leadership team to take on the role of Executive Vice President and CEO for Asia Pacific,” Beardsell said.

“I look forward to translating the learnings and successes we have seen in the Australia and New Zealand market into actionable insights for the region and to continuing to deliver the best outcomes that help our customers to help their customers.”

The appointment comes following Fujitsu’s establishment of four new regions in January 2022, namely Japan, Europe, Americas and Asia Pacific. The new regions are aimed to simplify the company’s management structure and to drive growth.

Beardsell joined Fujitsu Australia in 2020 as CEO after local boss Mike Foster left after close to ten years at the company.

Prior to Fujitsu, Beardsell was APJ vice president and managing director of Akamai Technologies from 2016 to 2020, and APJ general manager from 2014 to 2016.

Other previous stints include sales and executive roles at Solace Systems, Experian, Misys, Salesforce, and IBM. He also worked at Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services and Melbourne Water.

Fujitsu head of international regions Hidenori Furuta said, “Since Graeme took the helm of the Australia and New Zealand business nearly 18 months ago, Fujitsu’s operations in Australia and New Zealand have continued to grow from strength to strength.”

“He’s a driving force for change in our organisation and we are thrilled to welcome Graeme to the Asia Pacific leadership team. I am sure his previous experience in Asia will bring benefits to his new role.”