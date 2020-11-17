Fujitsu appoints Anna Soriano as Oceania channel chief

Fujitsu has appointed Anna Soriano to its newly created role of channel sales and distribution manager for Oceania.

Hired out of Dell Technologies’ APJ channel team, Soriano is tasked to grow Fujitsu’s channel business in the region, as well as directly manage the distribution of Fujitsu products.

Fujitsu said the new role is “strategically important” as the company looks to build on its current position in the Australian channel.

“Anna is a strong channel advocate, having spent her career in various senior distributor and vendor roles. She has extensive expertise in developing and executing results-driven sales and marketing strategies in partnership with channel and alliance partners,” Fujitsu Oceania head of platform sales Silke Barlow said.

“Anna has a solid understanding and passion regarding working with the channel to drive profitable business growth and add value to provide end-customer satisfaction.”

Soriano last worked at Dell Technologies Asia Pacific and Japan as director of distribution strategy, a role she held from 2013 to February 2020. She also worked as director of channel sales and marketing from 2012 to 2013.

Other stints include various channel and sales roles at Wyse Technology, ITX Group, Alstom IT and Mitsui Computer.

Speaking on her appointment, Soriano said, “Technology is the most important enabler for a business. Fujitsu has end-to-end infrastructure products and a fantastic portfolio that stands to benefit organisations as they chart a course towards full recovery following COVID-19 and beyond.”

“Working closely with chosen channel partners will be crucial in the efforts to digitise Australia. Fujitsu is looking to help those partners in working with their customers on the digital transformation journey.

“I look forward to working with our distributors and chosen channel partners, while putting Fujitsu on the radar of new organisations who can benefit from Fujitsu’s complete range of products. I’m passionate about the channel and I will be leveraging my past relationships with our global alliances to create localised solutions that will benefit our channel community.”