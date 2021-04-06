Fujitsu Australia acquires Melbourne data analytics consultancy Versor

Fujitsu Australia has acquired Melbourne-based data analytics specialist management consultancy Versor for an undisclosed sum.

Versor provides data engineering, advanced analytics and data sciences services powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning to underpin its digital transformation consulting services.

The company has clients across the public sector, mining, retail, health, utilities, financial services, and entertainment industries.

Fujitsu said the acquisition was part of the company’s aim to provide human-centric technology growth through digital transformation.

The deal also is part of Fujitsu’s global strategy to address the growing demand for advanced data science consulting services, in addition to investing in local growth.

Versor is also Fujitsu Australia’s first acquisition since 2009, when it acquired KAZ Group Pty Ltd from Telstra for $200 million and the SAP business of Sydney-based Supply Chain Consulting for $48 million.

“By acquiring Versor, Fujitsu Australia brings additional specialist data capabilities to customers and strategic alliances. Versor’s experienced team of data scientists and data engineers will strongly compliment Fujitsu’s existing teams,” Fujitsu Australia chief executive Graeme Beardsell said.

“Fujitsu considers this a strategic acquisition considering the growing demand for advanced data consulting expertise, which is now crucial for many organisations. The Versor acquisition positions Fujitsu as a leader in the advanced data consulting industry.

“Fujitsu specifically chose Versor because of the company’s alignment with Fujitsu’s products, services and corporate culture. Fujitsu is proud to be investing further in Australia and providing new career development opportunities for Versor employees.”

Versor will operate as a Fujitsu company with managing director Dougall McBurnie resuming his role at the helm of the company.

Fujitsu said Versor’s data engineering, advanced analytics, and data science capability would complement Fujitsu’s industry-led solutions for customers, and Fujitsu’s existing strategic alliances with Microsoft and AWS.

“Versor and Fujitsu are strongly aligned in terms of organisational integrity and culture, so this acquisition makes sense strategically and culturally,” McBurnie said.

“We are bringing new capability and Versor will retain its identity as a new division of Fujitsu. The acquisition provides career opportunities for Versor’s people and growth opportunities for the Versor business.

“We look forward to bringing to Fujitsu our highly skilled team of data and analytics consultants who will support new levels of innovation for Fujitsu customers and strategic alliance stakeholders.”